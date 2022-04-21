Two top LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar: Two top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commanders, including its longest surviving terrorist Mohammad Yousuf Kantroo were killed in an encounter with security forces at Malwah area in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

Killing of top LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo is considered to be a big success as he was involved in several acts of terrorism including attacks on police and security forces.

“LeT cmdr Yousuf Kantroo had killed BDC Chairman Late Sardar Bhupinder Singh on 23/9/20 in his own native place in Khag area. Case FIR No 79/20 was registered against terrorist Kantroo in PS Khag,” Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Three soldiers and a civilian have also been injured during the encounter which took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter in which the LeT terrorists were killed..

Till reports last came in, search operation was on in the area. Large quantity of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the encounter site, said sources.