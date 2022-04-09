Yechury is scared to say in Kerala what he says in Delhi: Congress

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress on Saturday attacked CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury for being “powerless” against his party’s Kerala wing.

“The 23rd edition of the Party Congress will go down in the history as one where it has become evident that the national leadership of the party is being controlled by the Kerala unit of the CPI-M. Yechury is unable to say here, what he says in Delhi,” Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan claimed.

Alleging that the agenda of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is to see that the Congress is shown the door, while his party’s national leadership wants the Congress in the scheme of things to take on the BJP, he said: “But, with Vijayan determined, as he has had a secret pact between the national leadership of the BJP/RSS to see that Congress is not in the picture, he has decided that the national leadership of the CPI-M will not have its way.”

Satheesan said that the “pact between Vijayan and the national leadership of the BJP/RSS has been worked out through an intermediary based in Delhi”.

Yechury has all along adopted a soft attitude towards the Congress across the country, but in Kerala, his hands are tied, he alleged.

Incidentally in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, both the Congress and the CPI-M are allies in the DMK-led alliance, and is the same in most states of the country.