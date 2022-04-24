Yes Bank’s ex-Chairman was forced to buy MF Husain’s painting from Priyanka Gandhi: ED

Mumbai: In its chargesheet filed before a local Mumbai court, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that former Yes Bank Chairman Rana Kapoor paid Rs 2 crore for an MF Husain painting and the money was later utilised for the treatment of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi Sonia Gandhi in New York.

Kapoor was was forced by then Petroleum Minister Murli Deora to purchase the painting from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Deora visited Kapoor’s home and offices many times to force him to buy the paintings, the probe agency said.

Deora also sent messages and called Kapoor in this respect several times.

Kapoor tried to avoid Deora’s call and didn’t respond to his messages. However, he purchased the painting later.

As per the directions, Kapoor gave a cheque of Rs 2 crore to Milind Deora, the son of Murli Deora.

Kapoor’s statements read that he was promised by Murli Deora that it would help him getting a Padma Bhushan. But it was never fulfilled.

Kapoor had said in its statements that it was a forced sale and he was never ready for it.

It was the second supplementary chargesheet filed by ED against Kapoor, his family, DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhwan.