Yogi Adityanath asks ministers, officers to declare assets

Lucknow: Carrying forward his policy of zero tolerance on corruption, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, asked all ministers and government officers (IAS and IPS) to furnish details of their and their spouses’ assets.

The information would be put in the public domain on government portals and updated annually.

Chief Minister Yogi also asked ministers to ensure that their families and relatives do not interfere in the working of their ministries.

He had earlier asked ministers not to appoint their relatives as their personal secretaries.

According to sources, the chief minister had received complaints about a minister whose MP son is reportedly interfering in the ministry.

BJP MP Brijlal said that this would be a historic step and would make the system completely transparent.

Earlier, the chief minister had directed his ministers and officers to stay at government guests houses during their visits to districts, instead of staying at plush hotels.