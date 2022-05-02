2 Pakistani terrorists trapped, 1 killed in Bandipora encounter

Srinagar: Two Pakistani terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT who had recently infiltrated into India have been trapped in an ongoing encounter at Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora on Friday, in which one terrorist has been killed so far, police said.

“Two recent infiltrated #Pakistani terrorists of LeT terror outfit who escaped from recent anti-terrorist operation on 11/5/22 at Salinder forest area were tracked down. They have been trapped today at Brar, Bandipora,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet, quoting Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar.

One of the two terrorists responsible for killing of Rahul Bhatt has been killed in the ongoing encounter, said sources.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.