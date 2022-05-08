8 years ago we started implementing new mantras of good governance: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that eight years ago his government started implementing new mantras of good governance in India following the path of minimum government – maximum governance.

Prime Minister Modi was speaking after inaugurating India’s biggest Drone Festival — ‘Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022’ here. He also interacted with Kisan drone pilots, witnessed open-air drone demonstrations and interacted with startups in the drone exhibition centre.

The Prime Minister talked about his fascination and interest in the drone sector and said that he was deeply impressed by the drone exhibition and the spirit of the entrepreneurs and innovation in the sector. The Prime Minister also talked about his interaction with farmers and young engineers. “The energy and enthusiasm in the drone sector are visible and indicate India’s strength and desire to leapfrog into a leading position. The sector shows great possibilities of a major sector for employment generation,” he said.

The Prime Minister said, “This was the time eight years ago when we started implementing new mantras of good governance in India. Following the path of minimum government, and maximum governance, we have made ease of living, and ease of doing business a priority. We connected every citizen of the country with the facilities and welfare schemes by moving forward on the path of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’.”

The Prime Minister pointed out that during the earlier governments, technology was considered part of the problem and efforts were made to portray it as anti-poor and due to this, there was an atmosphere of indifference regarding the use of technology in governance before 2014.

“Technology could not become part of the mood of governance. The poor, the deprived, and the middle class suffered the most due to this,” he said.

He also mentioned the complicated procedures for availing of basic facilities leading to a sense of deprivation and fear.

“Progress is possible only when we change with time. Technology has helped a lot in furthering the vision of saturation and in ensuring last-mile delivery. And I know that we can achieve the goal of Antyodaya by moving forward at this pace and are able to provide the poor segment with their entitlement by the use of Jan Dhan, Aadhar, Mobile (JAM) trinity. Experience of the last eight years further strengthens my belief,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that his government has made technology a key tool to impart new strength, speed and scale to the country.

The Prime Minister informed the gathering that today with the help of the Robust UPI framework developed by the country, lakhs of crores of rupees are being transferred directly to the bank account of the poor. Women, farmers, and students are now getting help directly from the government.

He cited PM Swamitva Yojana as an example of how drone technology is becoming the basis of a major revolution. Under this scheme, for the first time, every property in the villages of the country is being digitally mapped and digital property cards are being given to the people.

“Promotion of drone technology is another medium of advancing our commitment to good governance and ease of living. In the form of drones, we have got a smart tool that is going to be part and parcel of common people’s lives,” he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of drone technology in the fields of defence, disaster management, agriculture, tourism, film and entertainment.

“Drone technology is going to play a major role in empowering farmers and modernising their lives,” he added.