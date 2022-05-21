Published On: Sat, May 21st, 2022

Australian PM concedes defeat in federal elections

Canberra: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has conceded defeat in the country’s federal elections held on Saturday.

The results mark an end to the coalition’s nearly nine-year hold on power and Morrison’s tenure as Prime Minister

He said in a speech that he has spoken to opposition leader Anthony Albanese and congratulated him on his victory.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Saturday projected that Labor will form government for the first time since 2013, with Albanese set to become the country’s 31st Prime Minister.

The results mark an end to the coalition’s nearly nine-year hold on power and Morrison’s tenure as Prime Minister.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com