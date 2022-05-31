BJP censors Dilip Ghosh, bars him from speaking to media

Kolkata: The BJP central leadership has censored Bengal MP Dilip Ghosh from speaking against a section of party leaders or making statement on any public forum against any of his party colleagues, be it in West Bengal or anywhere else.

BJP’s national general secretary and headquarters in-charge, Arun Singh, in a letter to Ghosh pointed out that certain statements and outbursts by the latter have not only angered the state party leaders, but also embarrassed the central leadership.

“This was pointed out to you on several occasions by the party leadership in the fond hope that you will take note,” read Singh’s letter.

Such comments by Ghosh, who is also the party’s national vice-president, might create dissatisfaction, unrest and alienation among party ranks, which is unacceptable, Singh said.

Singh said that he is writing the letter following instructions from the party’s national President JP Nadda.

“On the instructions of J.P. Nadda Ji, I wish to convey to you the party’s deep anguish and concern at issuance of such statements and advise you to always refrain from going to the media or any public forum, about your own colleagues either in the state of West Bengal or anywhere else,” the letter quoted Singh as saying.

On May 20, Ghosh was relieved of the party’s organisational responsibilities in his home state West Bengal, and entrusted with the task of expanding the party’s base in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Manipur, Meghalaya, Assam, and Tripura.

Ghosh said that he is yet to personally receive the letter, adding that whenever he receives the same, he will surely reply to it.

Ghosh was removed as West Bengal BJP president soon after the 2021 Assembly polls, and was replaced by party MP Sukanta Majumdar.

Soon after that, Ghosh had claimed that his successor is “less experienced”.