BJP seeks resignation of Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Satyendar Jain in connection with a money laundering case, the BJP on Tuesday demanded resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi Health Minister.

Rejecting the AAP’s allegation of “vendetta politics” linking the arrest with the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the allegations of money laundering against Jain are serious and he (Jain) has got no relief from any court.

Bhatia noted that the BJP government at the Centre has a zero tolerance policy against corruption and will continue to act against graft.

“Polls keep taking place in the country, and probe agencies cannot be asked to step back from acting despite evidence because of elections. Both Kejriwal and Jain should resign,” Bhatia said.

Bhatia alleged that the Delhi Health Minister had been acting at the behest of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, Kejriwal. He said that a few days ago, the Health Minister of Punjab was arrested in a corruption case, now the Delhi Health Minister of Delhi has been arrested.

Bhatia asked Kejriwal: “Is there any morality left in you and your party?”

“Your silence is telling that this corruption has happened at your behest,” he said.

A court here on Tuesday sent Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case, to the agency’s custody till June 9.

Jain, who was arrested on Monday evening, was presented before Special CBI Court Judge Geetanjali Goel of the Rouse Avenue Court.