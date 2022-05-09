Black Panther spotted in Goa’s Mollem sanctuary

Panaji: A black panther has been spotted in the Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary and Mollem National Park, South Goa.

Giving the information, Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said that a picture of the panther was captured by camera traps on April 25.

He said that more camera traps would be put up to record the movements of the panther.

“An amazing sighting of the #BlackPanther captured at Mollem through the camera trap. I have asked the Forest Department to keep track and monitor movements of the Black Panther. We shall be putting up more camera traps for his thorough movement.”

He also tweeted a picture of the panther.

In May 2020, a black panther was spotted in Netravali wildlife sanctuary in South Goa.