CBI summons Trinamool MLA in connection with BJP worker’s murder

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned senior Trinamool Congress legislator Paresh Paul in connection with the alleged murder of a BJP activist Avijit Sarkar.

He was summoned soon after the results of the 2021 West Bengal elections were declared. Paul is the ruling party legislator from Beliaghata Assembly constituency in north Kolkata.

CBI sources said that Paul has been called to the office of the CBI at central government offices (CGO) complex in Salt Lake on Wednesday (May 18).

Sarkar was lynched and Biswajit Sarkar, the elder brother of the deceased BJP activist, had complained that Paul had been responsible for the lynching of his brother. Recently, he even staged a sit-in- demonstration in front of the CBI office at the CGO complex demanding action against Paul.

CBI sources said that through questioning of Paul, the sleuths would like to have an idea on whether the legislator had any connection with those responsible for the lynching.

Avijit Sarkar was lynched on May 3, 2021, the very day the results for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections were announced. The CBI took over the investigation following an order of the Calcutta High Court. A team of National Human Right Commission (NHRC) visited different pockets of the state and submitted a report, holding several top leaders and MLAs of ruling Trinamool Congress responsible for that post-poll violence.

Paul is a five-time MLA, has served two terms as legislator from Kolkata’s Maniktala Assembly constituency from 1996 to 2006. In 2006, he was defeated by CPI-M’s Rupa Bagchi. In 2011, he shifted to the Bailgate constituency and got elected. He was re-elected from Bailgate in 2016 and 2021.