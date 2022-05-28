Cooperation is a great medium for self-sufficiency: PM Modi

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on ‘Sahakar Se Samriddhi’ at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Mansukh Mandaviya, Members of Parliament, MLAs, Ministers from the Gujarat Government, and leaders of the cooperative sector were among those present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister welcomed thousands of farmers who gathered at the Mahatma Mandir. He said cooperation is a great medium for self-sufficiency of the village. It has the energy of AtmaNirbhar Bharat. He said Pujya Bapu and Patel showed us the way for bringing self-sufficiency to villages. Along those lines, today we are moving ahead on the path of developing a model cooperative village. Six villages in Gujarat have been chosen where all the cooperative-related activities would be implemented, he said.

After inaugurating the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant at IFFCO, Kalol, he said that the power of a full sack of urea has come into a half-liter bottle, leading to huge savings in transportation and storage. The Plant will produce about 1.5 lakh bottles of 500 ml per day. He said that 8 more such plants will be established in the country in the coming days. “This will reduce foreign dependence with regard to urea and will save the country’s money. I am confident that this innovation will not remain confined to urea. In the future other nano fertilizers will be available to our farmers”, he said.

The Prime Minister informed that India is the second-largest consumer of urea in the world but only the third-largest producer. After the formation of the government in 2014, the government did 100 per cent neem coating of urea. This ensured that the farmers of the country got enough urea. Simultaneously, the work of restarting 5 closed fertilizer factories in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Telangana was initiated. UP and Telangana factories have already started production, and the other three factories also will soon start working, he said.

Talking about the import dependence with regard to urea and phosphate and potash-based fertilizers, the Prime Minister dwelled on high prices and lack of availability in the global market due to the pandemic and war. He said that the sensitive government did not allow the problems to be passed on to the farmers and despite the difficult situation did not let any crisis of fertilizer take shape in India. A urea bag costing Rs 3500 is made available to the farmer for Rs 300 while the government bears Rs 3200 per bag.