Delhi HC directs civic bodies to remove encroachments in Okhla Industrial Area

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the civic authorities to remove encroachments in Okhla Industrial Area within two weeks and also directed the Commissioner of Police to provide sufficient force for the purpose.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla directed respondents — the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and Delhi Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC) to positively take action in the matter as it considering a letter in the issue as a Public Interest Litigation.

The plea contended that the illegal construction was not removed by the authorities despite judicial orders. It further highlighted that the residents are facing issues due to illegal grabbing of public land and roads.

It said Tekhand village falls under the purview of Okhla Phase 1 which is presently not under the control and maintenance of DSIIDC and their office maintains merely the internal roads of Okhla Phase 3 industrial area and is not tasked with the maintenance of main roads on which DTC buses ply.

On March 23, the High Court ordered the DSIIDC and the SDMC to hold a joint meeting to chalk out programme to remove the unauthorised encroachment on public land and street in the Okhla Industrial Area and take action thereon.