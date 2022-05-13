Delhi Police declares AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan as ‘bad character’

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan had been declared a “history-sheeter” and a “bad character” of the Jamia Nagar area by the Delhi Police due to the large number of crimes he was accused of, official sources said on Friday.

According to an official document, MLA Khan had been previously involved in 18 cases and was declared a “bad character” of the Jamia Nagar area on March 30.

As per the document, Amanatullah Khan attended the Jamia Millia Islamia but did not complete his degree, and is, thus, only educated till Class 12.

“He started his business at Jamia Nagar and soon formed a group consisting of persons from his village and his neighbouring villages and indulged in land grabbing and illegal constructions…. Most of the cases registered against him are related to intimidation, threatening, hurt, riots, causing hindrance to duties of public servants and causing enmities between two groups and communities,” the document prepared by the Jamia Nagar police station read.

Based on these involvements, Khan’s name was proposed as a “bad character” of the area so that his activities could be kept under surveillance.

The information shared by the source came just a day after the AAP leader was arrested for allegedly rioting and obstructing South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) officials from carrying out the proposed anti-encroachment drive at the Madanpur Khadar area.

According to DCP, Southeast Esha Pandey, an FIR was registered on Thursday against the AAP MLA and five of his supporters under various sections of the IPC, including obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, rioting, armed with deadly weapon, being member of an unlawful assembly, and wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot.

Violence erupted during the drive when some people, infuriated over the process, pelted stones at the security personnel and police then undertook a baton charge to disperse the mob.

Earlier also when the MC carried out the demolition drive in Shaheen Bagh area on May 9, Monday, Amanatullah Khan and his supporters were booked for obstructing public servants in discharging their duties.

At that time as well, an FIR was registered against him on the complaint of the SDMC under various sections of the IPC including obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty.