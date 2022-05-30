Dhankhar directs action against Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee over his ‘anti-judiciary’ remarks

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that he has instructed the state chief secretary to initiate action against Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee over his anti-judiciary comments on May 28.

The Governor has asked Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi to initiate action and submit all necessary updates on this count by June 6.

“Chief secretary is called upon to initiate all expected action and update by June 6, 2022 as regards public targeting of judiciary by Diamond Harbour MP (over judiciary entrusting investigation to CBI in cases, including in the infamous unprecedented SSC recruitment scam), prominently reflected in credible public domain, that can neither be overlooked nor countenanced,” Dhankhar tweeted.

The governor also observed that the MP’s accusing and targeting the judiciary interferes with the due course of justice process and reflects scant respect for the rule of law. “The obvious intent of such an attack is to browbeat the judiciary, apart from signaling law of ruler and not rule of law holding the field. Such attacks on judiciary are worrisome as those sound death knell of democracy. Such pernicious stance seeks to undermine the rule of law and propagates ‘Law of the Ruler’,” he said in his Twitter message.

On May 28, while addressing a public rally at the industrial township of Haldia in East Midnapore district of the state, Abhishek Banerjee, also the party’s national general secretary, launched a scathing attack against a section of the judiciary in the backdrop of consecutive orders of Calcutta High Court for CBI probe that have gone against the state government.

“I feel bad to say that a couple of members of the judiciary are acting at the behest of others and as agents. They are ordering for CBI verdicts in petty cases. They are putting a stay in murder cases. This is unthinkable,” Banerjee said at a public rally in Haldia.

He also said that he is aware that he can be legally pulled up by the judiciary for such comments. “Some people might take offence. There can be legal suits against me as well. But I am not scared to speak the truth. I will say the same thing in future as well,” he said.