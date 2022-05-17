Gyanvapi mosque survey: Varanasi court removes Advocate Commissioner

Varanasi: The Varanasi court, hearing the Gyanvapi mosque survey matter, on Tuesday removed Ajay Mishra from the post of Advocate Commissioner, reportedly for leaking information about the video survey to the media.

Vishal Singh has been elevated to the post of Advocate Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the court has granted two days’ time to the advocate commissioner to file the report on the video survey.

In a related development, the Hindu petitioners have filed a new petition in a Varanasi court, seeking demolition of a wall located between the ‘Nandi’ statue and the ‘Shivling’ that they claim to have found during the video survey.

The petitioners said that a wall and debris surrounding the ‘shivling’ should be demolished and a fresh survey should be held to verify the facts. The wall is located on the eastern side of the mosque.

The court has admitted the petition for hearing.