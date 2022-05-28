Jharkhand CM gets more time to appear before EC

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday extended Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s appearing date for two weeks in a case related to mining lease.

Soren was asked to appear before the EC either in person or through his counsel on May 31. But he sought more time and is now learnt to have been asked to appear on June 14.

The Election Commission had sent a notice to the Jharkhand Chief Minister in the mining lease case and had asked to explain why action should not be initiated against him for having a mining lease issued in his favour.

The ECI had observed that prima-facie, he has violated Section 9A of the Representation of People’s Act. The section deals with disqualification of government contracts. After going through his response, the EC had asked Hemant Soren to appear before it.