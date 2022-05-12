Kashmiri Pandit govt employee shot dead in J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar: A Kashmiri Pandit government employee in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district was shot dead by terrorists on Thursday, police said.

“An employee of the Revenue Department identified as Rahul Bhat was shot and injured by terrorists at the Tehsil office in Budgam,” a police officer said.

He sustained grievous injuries and was shifted to a hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“The area has been surrounded by the security forces for searches,” said an official.