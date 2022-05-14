KCR trying to turn T’gana into another Bengal: Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is trying to turn Telangana into another West Bengal.

Addressing a public meeting at Tukkuguda near Hyderabad, he said that the BJP workers are being killed in broad daylight in Telangana.

He said the BJP has the right to go before the people of Telangana with its ideology and programme.

“KCR wants to make Telangana another Bengal. Will you allow this,” he asked the people and said he has to be stopped from doing this.

Shah referred to the suicide of BJP worker Sai Ganesh in Khammam and assured the workers that the party will ensure that his killers get the punishment.

The massive public meeting was organised to mark the culmination of the second leg of state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay’s ‘Praja Sangram yatra’.

Claiming that KCR is planning to go for early Assembly polls, the Home Minister said BJP is ready to face the elections anytime.

“Even if you hold the elections tomorrow, BJP is ready,” he said, adding that the writing is clear on the wall for Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Shah slammed the KCR government and remarked that in his entire political career, he never saw such an inept and corrupt government.

Shah called on people to remove the TRS government from power and bring BJP to power in the state for a ‘double-decker’ government to ensure speedy development of the state.

The BJP leader alleged that the KCR has thrown Telangana into a debt trap.

“He says he needs more loans. Loans for whom, for the welfare of your son and daughter,” he asked.

Shah also alleged that KCR opposed repeal of Article 370 in Kashmir out of fear of Asaduddin Owaisi-led Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM).

“Car is the election symbol of TRS. Its steering should be in the hands of the owner or driver but the steering is in the hands of Owaisi,” Shah remarked.

Shah said the TRS government is also not celebrating Telangana Liberation Day as it was afraid of MIM. He claimed that during the Telangana movement, KCR had promised that after coming to power, TRS will officially celebrate Telangana Liberation Day.

“The youth of Telangana should throw out both TRS and MIM. After coming to power we will celebrate the day. It was on this day that people of Telangana and parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra got liberation from oppression of Nizam and razakars. It’s historic for the entire country,” he said.

Stating that Bandi Sanjay’s yatra was not to remove a party from power or to make somebody a chief minister, Shah remarked that it was aimed at changing the Nizam of Hyderabad. “Do we need change in the Nizam (system) or not,” he asked the audience.

The BJP leader said that the yatra was against those who sit in the lap of representatives of razakars and against the thinking which promoted family rule.

Shah also promised that after coming to power in Telangana, the BJP will do away with reservation for minorities. He alleged the quota for minorities has affected reservation for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes.

Alleging that the KCR failed to fulfill the promise of water, funds and jobs for people of Telangana, Shah said BJP would fulfill the promise.

He said KCR went back on his promises to unemployment allowance, waive off crop loans, build super speciality hospitals, 3 acres of land for SCs, STs, Rs 50,000 crore budget for Dalit and Rs 1,000 crore for the Backward Class’ welfare

“KCR does not go to the Secretariat because a tantrik told him that if he goes to the Secretariat he will lose power,” Shah said, adding that KCR will any way lose power as people want to throw out the TRS government.

Shah also alleged that KCR is trying to divert people’s attention by making a false allegation that the Centre is not procuring rice from the state. Stating that procuring rice is the responsibility of the state government, he said if the TRS government can’t procure rice it should resign and promised that after coming to power, BJP will procure every kg of parboiled rice.

He claimed that the Narendra Modi-led Central government gave Rs 2.52 lakh crore for Telangana’s development in eight years and alleged that the KCR renamed many central schemes to project them as the state government’s schemes.