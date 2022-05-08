Khalistan posters appear at Himachal Assembly campus

Dharamsala: Posters of Khalistan on Sunday surfaced at the main entrance of the state legislative Assembly campus in this Himachal Pradesh town, home to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, the police said.

The posters, written in Punjabi, surfaced in the morning. Also the wall near the gate was inscribed with the word Khalistan, a separatist movement seeking to create a homeland for Sikhs by establishing a sovereign state.

Dharamsala is some 250 km from the state capital.

The police said investigations were on and also asked the locals not to feel threatened by the posters.

The legislative Assembly in Dharamsala has been hosting the winter session annually outside the state capital since 2005.