Launcher for attack on intel HQs recovered: Punjab Police

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police said on Tuesday evening that as part of the investigation into the rocket attack on the headquarters of its intelligence wing in Mohali, a number of suspects have been rounded up and questioned.

The launcher used in the attack has been recovered and all leads developed in the case are being pursued meticulously, an official statement said.

Taking cognisance of the attack in Mohali on Monday night, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann earlier in the day directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to probe the entire incident thoroughly so as to get to the bottom of the case.

Chairing a high-level meeting of senior police officers, Mann said that nobody would be allowed to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state, adding that a few inimical forces are constantly trying to foment trouble across the state, who will never succeed in their nefarious designs.

Meanwhile, the DGP apprised the Chief Minister that a few suspects have been taken into custody for interrogation so as to enable the police strike at the roots of the unsavoury incident.

The Chief Minister said the culprits behind this incident would be soon brought to book and handed down an exemplary punishment as a deterrent for other such anti-social elements to not commit such heinous crimes in the future.