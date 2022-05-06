Longest surviving Hizb commander among three terrorists killed in J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar: Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including its oldest surviving self-styled commander, were killed on Friday in an encounter with security forces near the route of the annual Amarnath Yatra in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a senior police official, based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Srichand Top forest area in Pahalgam, Anantnag, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation.

The police official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces. In retaliation, three terrorists were killed, the official said.

All the three neutralised terrorists belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit, added the police official.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar identified one of the slain terrorists as Mohd Ashraf Khan alias Ashraf Molvi — one of the oldest surviving terrorists of the terror outfit.

“Ashraf Molvi (one of oldest surviving #terrorist of HM #terror outfit) along with two other terrorists killed,” he said on Twitter.

Kumar said the operation on the Amarnath Yatra route was a major success for the security forces. Pahalgam, the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir, also serves as one of the base camps for the yatra, which is scheduled to start from June 30 after a gap of two years.