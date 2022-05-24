Maharashtra ATS nabs suspected LeT activist for terror funding from Pune

Pune: The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a man from Pune suspected of recruiting of youngsters for terror activities of the extremist group Lashkar-E-Taiba, officials said here on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Junaid Mohammed, is a Pune resident and was reportedly active and connected to the LeT’s terror networks in Jammu & Kashmir and even abroad, through certain social media groups.

Hailing from Buldhana district’s Khamgaon town, he was nabbed from Dapodi in Pune after his name cropped up in a terror funding case probed by the ATS.

ATS probe revealed that he had changed his mobile phone number several times to remain undetected in various social media groups and networks, and participated in terror-related discussions there.

Junaid was living with some relatives in Pune and had allegedly received an amount of Rs 10,000 for his shady recruitment activities from some terror operatives.

He is also suspected of keeping in touch with some extremists in Pakistan, which is being investigated further, and he will be produced before a designated Special Court later in the day.