Mamata Banerjee has not rectified herself even in her 3rd term as CM: Amit Shah

Kolkata: In his first visit to West Bengal after the 2021 Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a scathing attack against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming that the latter has not rectified herself even after becoming the CM for the third consecutive term.

“Mamata Banerjee has become the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term. But even after that she has not rectified herself. The people of West Bengal are yet to get relief from corruption, violence and attacks on women.

“The Chief Minister has pushed West Bengal into a debt trap… I am telling the Chief Minister to rectify herself. Other people know how to rectify the moods of powerful persons,” Shah said while addressing a public rally at the Railway Institute Ground in Siliguri in North Bengal.

He also ridiculed the Trinamool Congress leadership for sending fact-finding teams to Jahangirpuri in Delhi and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

“Mamata Banerjee is sending delegations everywhere in the country. But so many people were charred to death at Bogtui in Birbhum district. At Hanskhali in Nadia district, a minor was gang-raped. Why didn’t she send delegations there,” Shah asked.

The Home Minister also attacked Banerjee for the latter’s comment that she would never allow the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in West Bengal.

“Some people are saying that CAA will never be implemented in West Bengal. But I want to assure you that CAA will be implemented for sure once the Covid-19 situation is totally under control. CAA still has relevance and the Chief Minister cannot do anything to stop it from getting implemented,” Shah said.

Reacting to Shah’s comments, Banerjee asked how fresh citizenship can be given to those people who are already citizens of the country.

“These are all ploys to create division among the people on the basis of religion,” she said.

Addressing the rally in Siliguri, Shah also accused the Chief Minister of neglecting North Bengal.

“The current state government has done nothing for North Bengal, which is the gateway to Northeast India,” Shah said.

Reacting to that, Banerjee said that it has always been the ploy of the BJP to separate North Bengal from West Bengal.

“They always speak of separation instead of unity. The Home Minister better concentrates on what is happening in the BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh,” Banerjee said.