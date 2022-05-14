Manik Saha is new Tripura CM, predecessor Biplab Deb felicitates him

Agartala: Manik Saha will be the new Tripura chief minister succeeding Biplab Kumar Deb who resigned earlier on Saturday, BJP leaders said.

Saha was elected the BJP legislature party leader, they said.

“Congratulations and best wishes to @DrManikSaha2 ji on being elected as the legislature party leader. I believe under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision and leadership Tripura will prosper,” Deb tweeted.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from his post on Saturday.

Accompanied by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Deb went to the Raj Bhavan on Saturday afternoon and submitted his resignation to Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya.

Deb became the Chief Minister on March 9, 2018 after the BJP-led alliance came to power by defeating the Left Front in the Assembly elections.

Biplab Deb resigned two days after he went to New Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday.

There have been rumours of infighting within the BJP’s state unit. The state is slated to go to assembly elections next year.