MHA monitoring situation in violence-hit Jodhpur

New Delhi: Following the incidents of violence and communal tension in the city of Jodhpur on Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has been monitoring the situation in the town as well as in the state, sources in the Ministry said here on Wednesday.

In the early morning hours before Eid on Tuesday, communal tension gripped Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s hometown Jodhpur where two groups clashed over the issue of flags hoisted by them.

The Jodhpur police has imposed curfew in 10 police station areas of the city till Wednesday night and mobile Internet services have been suspended by the authorities as a precautionary measure.

According to police officials, over 50 persons have been arrested so far.

Tension gripped the area Monday midnight over putting up of Islamic flags on the Jalori gate circle, which led to stone pelting in which five policemen were injured. The situation was brought under control by the early hours of Tuesday with heavy deployment of police. However, the situation became critical again after prayers at an Eidgah when stones were pelted at the shops, vehicles and houses near the Jalori gate area.

It was reported that members of a minority community were installing their flags on a roundabout alongside the statue of freedom fighter Balmukund Bissa. This led to a confrontation as members of the other community alleged that a saffron flag, which they had put up there ahead of Parshuram Jayanti, had gone missing and the issue led to stone pelting and clashes on Tuesday.

CM Ashok Gehlot has directed officials to take stern action against those responsible for the violence, irrespective of their religion, caste or class. He also accused the BJP of inciting communal violence in Jodhpur.