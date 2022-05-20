Murder-accused Indrani Mukerjea walks out on bail

Mumbai: Nearly 80 months after she was arrested on murder charges – that too of her daughter, former media bigwig Indrani Mukerjea on Friday walked out of jail on bail granted by the Supreme Court.

On stepping out of Byculla Women Jail, Indrani – appearing relaxed, smart in a white salwar-suit, make-up and her gray locks well-coiffed – got into a waiting dark car along with a woman lawyer to be driven home.

Facing a volley of questions from the battery of media assembled there, she merely smiled and said: “Khula aasman dekha bahut khushi hui (I saw the open skies and felt very happy)” as the car sped off.

Indrani – the prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora – added she was feeling better but had not made any future plans after getting enlarged on bail.

The Supreme Court granted her bail of Rs 200,000 on Wednesday – 80 months after Mumbai Police arrested her on August 25, 2015 – after the judges observed that (6.5 years) is a long time.