NIA court convicts ISIS terrorist in Maharashtra’s Parbhani case

New Delhi: A special NIA court in Mumbai convicted and sentenced an ISIS terrorist Mohammed Shahed Khan alias Lala to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in Parbhani ISIS case in Maharashtra.

The court while awarding the sentence also imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on the accused.

The court said that the prosecution has established its case against Khan and has convicted him for offences punishable under sections 13, 16, 18, 20, 38, 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, section 120-B of IPC and sections 4, 5, 6 of Explosive Substances Act.

The case pertains to a conspiracy hatched by ISIS operatives in Syria for radicalising Indian youth through the internet, wherein an IED was assembled locally on their directions.

The case was initially registered in 2016 with the ATS Police Station in Mumbai and later, the probe was taken over by NIA.

After the investigation, a charge sheet was filed in October 2016.

The court had earlier awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment to another accused in the matter, Naser Bin Yafai (Chaus), in March 2022.