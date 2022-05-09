NIA takes fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide Guddu Pathan into custody

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday took underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide Guddu Pathan into custody following raids at multiple locations across Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, NIA detained gangster Chhota Shakeel’s aide Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruit and a trustee of Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai after conducting raids at over two dozen places here and in adjoining Thane district against associates of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, drug-peddlers and hawala operators, an official said.

The NIA picked up Salim Qureshi, the husband of Chhota Shakeel’s sister-in-law, from his residence in Bhendi Bazar area of south Mumbai, said the official.

NIA teams carried out simultaneous raids in Mumbai and Thane locations like Nagpada, Bhendi Bazaar, Mazagaon, Parel, Mahim, Santacruz, Kurla, Goregaon, Borivali, Mumbra (Thane), and other places.

The NIA had lodged it’s FIR in February naming a state Minister and others in the alleged money laundering case.