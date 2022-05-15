No short cut to strengthening links with people: Rahul Gandhi

Udaipur: There is no short cut to strengthening the relationship with the people but by Congress leaders and workers going out to them, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday, advising party members to look at external issues, instead of internal affairs.

“We need to strengthen our relationship with people as Congress was born from the masses and we have fighting for the people in our DNA,” he said in his concluding remarks at last day of the Congress’ three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ (brainstorming camp) in this Rajasthan city.

Citing the “frank conversation” in the party, he said: “We are attacked for allowing conversation… in the BJP, the voices are suppressed and people who have returned from the BJP have told me that the voices of Dalits and weaker section is stifled.

“Which other political party in this country would allow this type of conversation… Certainly, the BJP, and RSS would never allow such a thing.”

Gandhi credited senior party leaders with showing “us the direction and there is a lot of clarity where the Congress has to go in terms of policy, thinking, and politics.

“I’m with you for the rest of my life. And I’m going to fight this fight with you and I am not afraid as I have not done corruption.”

The former Congress President warned that inflation will rise in near future, and so will unemployment, while attacks on India’s institutions are on the rise.