Rape accused UP Police SHO arrested from Prayagraj

Lucknow: UP Police SHO Tilakdhari Saroj, the main accused in the rape of a minor girl in Pali police station in Lalitpur district, has been arrested from Prayagraj, officials said on Wednesday.

The SHO had been absconding after the victim’s family lodged a complaint.

The state government had suspended Saroj and the entire staff of Pali police station had been sent to lines.

ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said that strict punishment will be ensured for Saroj and five other accused persons in the case.

He said that the entire Pali police station has been sent to lines by ADG zone Bhanu Bhaskar over the alleged rape of a minor by the station house officer when she went to lodge a complaint.

ADG (law and order)furhter said that DIG, Jhansi, has been asked to probe the incident in which a case has been lodged against six police personnel, including the SHO who is now absconding.

Three persons have been arrested in the matter.

Lalitpur District Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pathak said that four boys, all residents of Pali, had allegedly lured the 13-year-old girl and took her to Bhopal on April 22 where they gang-raped her for three days.

Later, they brought the girl back to Pali in Lalitpur, handed her over to Pali police station in-charge Tilakdhari Saroj and fled.

The police station in-charge then sent the girl, along with her aunt, to the Child Line centre.

Two days later, the police station in-charge called the girl on the pretext of taking her statement on the incident. He then allegedly raped her behind closed doors.

The girl was then again sent back to the Child Line centre, where, during a counselling session, she narrated her ordeal.