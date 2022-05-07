Sourav will do well in politics, says Dona Ganguly

Kolkata: A day after Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, dined at the residence of BCCI president and former India captain, Sourav Ganguly, a comment made by the latter’s wife, Dona Ganguly, has kindled the possibility of her husband joining active politics.

On Saturday morning, Ganguly and his wife Dona were present at the inauguration of a private hospital here, where the latter made the comment when asked about the possibility of the BCCI president joining active politics.

“Guessing is the task (job) of people. If anything of that sort happens, everyone will come to know of that. All I can say is that Sourav will do well in politics and work for the welfare of people,” said Dona.

She also mentioned that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was very close to her family. State transport minister and Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Firhad Hakim, was also present during the inauguration and shared the dais with Sourav and Dona Ganguly.

Dona added that politics was not discussed during the dinner with Amit Shah on Friday evening.

Shah, accompanied by the state BJP president and party MP, Sukanta Majumdar, and the leader of the opposition in West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, had dined at Ganguly’s residence at Behala in South Kolkata.

Sourav later rubbished talks about him joining politics, claiming that there was no truth in the rumours. However, Dona’s remark on Saturday morning has re-ignited those rumours.

Ganguly has always been a favourite of political leaders cutting across political lines. He was also close to former West Bengal chief minister, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and former state municipal affairs and urban development minister in the Left Front regime, Ashok Bhattacharya.

Before the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, there were rumours that Ganguly might be BJP’s chief ministerial face. But that did not happen.