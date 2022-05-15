Survey at Gyanvapi mosque continued for 2nd day amid tight security

Varanasi: The videographic survey at the Gyanvapi Mosque premises in Varanasi was held on Sunday for the second consecutive day amid high security.

A survey team led by court-appointed Commissioners and accompanied by lawyers of both sides, police officers and the District Magistrate carried out the operations at the mosque complex.

The survey is being conducted as per the order of the court and the police had made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the people visiting the mosque and Kashi Vishwanath Temple do not face any inconvenience.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Varanasi RS Gautam said the routes were kept open so that the visitors do not face any problem and police personnel were being deployed accordingly.

The Varanasi Court has instructed the survey team to complete the survey by May 17 and present a detailed report before it.