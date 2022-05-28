Two Hizbul terrorists killed in J&K’s Anantnag encounter

Srinagar: Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said on Saturday.

Kashmir Zone Police reported that two terrorists killed were affiliated to the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

The Inspector General of Police of Kashmir said the two were involved in several terror crimes. The police also recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from the terrorists.

“Killed terrorists identified as Ishfaq Ah Ganie R/O Chakwangund, Anantnag and Yawar Ayub Dar R/O Dogripora, Awantipora, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM. The duo were involved in several terror crimes,” Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted, quoting Inspector General Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar.

The encounter between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

When security forces reached on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.