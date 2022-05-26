Two police personnel dismissed from service in Bikru case

Kanpur: Almost 22 months after the Bikru massacre in which eight police personnel were killed, the then station in-charge Vinay Tiwari and inspector KK Sharma, who were in jail for helping gangster Vikas Dubey, have been dismissed from service.

Both have been found guilty in the departmental inquiry, police said on Thursday.

On July 3, 2020, a police team that went to raid the house of gangster Vikas Dubey in Bikru village was attacked by his henchmen during which eight police personnel, including the then Bilhaur Circle Officer Devendra Mishra, were killed.

Later, six criminals, including Vikas Dubey, were killed in back-to-back encounters within a week of the incident.

During investigation of the case, the then police station in-charge of Chaubepur Vinay Kumar Tiwari and KK Sharma were found to be helping Vikas Dubey. It is alleged that they had already given information about police raids to Vikas Dubey.

Both the police personnel were suspended, arrested and sent to jail. Separate departmental inquiry was started for both.

Investigating officer, Additional Commissioner of Police, Anand Kulkarni said that the investigation report in the case has been submitted to the government, in which it has been decided to sack both the policemen.