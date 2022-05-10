Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar: Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday, police said.

“One more terrorist killed (Total 02). Operation in progress,” police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces in Kreeri of Dooru area in Anantnag took place after a joint team of security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.