Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces at Cheyan Devsar area in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Sunday.

“Both the trapped terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on,” police said.

One of them is a Pakistani terrorist named Haider of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit. Haider was active in North Kashmir for more than two years and was involved in several terror crimes, the police said.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.