Udit Narayan shares experience watching Anuradha Paudwal sing for the first time

Mumbai: Popular Bollywood singer Udit Narayan recalled his days of struggle on Superstar Singer 2, when he first saw Anuradha Paudwal and Kumar Sanu sing ‘Dil Hai ki Manta Nahi’.

Udit Narayan and Anuradha Paudwal are coming as celebrity guests on the singing reality show. He said: “I don’t know if Anuradha remembers, while Anuradha ji and Sanu da were singing the song ‘Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi’, I was in my struggling days.”

The performance by contestant Aryananda Babu made him nostalgic and he recalled how he was impressed by Anuradha’s singing style when he saw her perform for the first time.

“I was taken away by Anuradha ji’s singing. She just came in and the strength of her voice spoke for itself in the song. And when Aryananda started singing the same song, I got a flashback of those glorious days,” he added.

Meanwhile, Anuradha also complimented Aryananda by saying that “You are a one-take singer”. Adding to this, Udit said: “You sang this song so beautifully, you guys truly are the best”.

Superstar Singer 2 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.