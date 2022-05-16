Varanasi court orders sealing of area after ‘Shivling’ found inside well at Gyanvapi

Varanasi: Varanasi court on Monday ordered sealing of area after ‘Shivling’ was found inside well at Gyanvapi during the survey undertaken on its direction by court commissioner.

According to reports, after the conclusion of the survey, the Varanasi court ordered the District Magistrate of Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma, “to seal the area where the Shivling was found and to bar people from going to the place.”

In its order, the court said that the DM, police commissioner and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandant Varanasi will be responsible for the security of the sealed area.

A Hindu petitioner in the Gyanvapi Mosque case, Sohan Lal Arya has claimed that the court-appointed committee found a Shivling at the complex on Monday. Arya, who accompanied the court commission for the mosque survey, said that they have found “conclusive evidence”.

“Shivling….Jiski Nandi pratiksha kar rahi thi… The moment things became clear the chants of `Har Har Mahavdev` resonated in mosque premises,” he claimed. This emerged after the court-mandated videography survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi concluded on its third day today.

Another lawyer Vishnu Jain said he would go to the civil court to seek its protection, said news agency IANS. An advocate from the Hindu side, Madan Mohan Yadav, claimed that the “Shivling is Nandi faced.” “The Shivling is 12 feet by 8 inches in diameter,” he added.

The survey was conducted in accordance with the Varanasi Civil Court`s order to continue the survey despite objections from the mosque authorities.