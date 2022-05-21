Why Lata Mangeshkar performed barefoot at Royal Albert Hall

Mumbai: In a career spanning several decades, legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar has regaled millions with her songs.

One of the biggest tributes ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ has been capturing viewer attention from all corners with the prominent personalities from the music industry bringing up their voice to pay a homage to the ‘Queen of Singing’ Lata Mangeshkar. They are revealing incidents from the great singer’s life.

One such incident was shared by singer, Sonu Nigam on the show when Lata Mangeshkar sang at Royal Albert Hall, London. “When Lataji got an opportunity to perform at the Royal Albert Hall, she was a bit confused. It was one of the most prestigious places to perform and it was a matter of pride for any singer to perform at that iconic place. Lataji was the first Indian singer to perform at the Royal Albert Hall. It was an honour not only for her but also for all Indians as well,” said Sonu Nigam.

Javed Ali also shared an incident which shows why Lata will remain a legend.

“There was a huge concert at Royal Albert Hall in London where Lataji was supposed to perform and Dilip saab was supposed to introduce her. As soon as Dilip saab introduce her Lataji came on stage without slippers. When Dilip Kumar saw this, he told Lataji that this is England, its cold you may get sick but Lataji refused and said I never sing a song wearing slippers as for me its a prayer,” said Javed Ali.

With Star Plus’ 8-episode series Naam Reh Jaayega’, 18 of the biggest Indian singers including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha join hands to pay tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

Episodes air at 7 pm, every Sunday. The show is conceived and directed by Gajendra Singh.