Won’t allow any census until caste headcount is done, says Tejashwi

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that his party will not allow any census in Bihar until caste headcount is done.

“BJP is an anti justice party in the country. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai has denied in writing that the caste based census will not take place in the country. In that context, we will not allow any census to take place in Bihar,” Yadav said.

“The caste based census’ resolutions have been passed twice in the Bihar Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha). Even a delegation of all parties led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for the demand of caste-based census,” Yadav said.

Responding to his statement, BJP OBC Morcha’s National General Secretary Nikhil Anand said: “Central government must investigate the scam of Rs 5,500 crore done by UPA in the name of caste census in 2011.”

“The 2011 caste census conducted during the UPA government was a scam. Centre should investigate that caste-based census and punish the culprits who cheated the OBCs of India,” Anand said.

“Those who are demanding caste census should first ask Congress why they continuously betrayed OBCs since independence. Is Tejashwi Yadav aware of this shameful fact. Will he demand an inquiry into the 2011 caste census scam of UPA in which RJD was a partner?” Anand said.

Anand said that there was a detailed debate in the Parliament in 2010 regarding the conduct of caste census in 2011.

Those blaming the BJP should read the documents from the records of Parliament and hear what BJP leaders Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Gopinath Munde and others had said on the issue. After the said debate in the House, the UPA government agreed to conduct the caste census, Anand said.

“In 2011 the caste census conducted by UPA showed 4,28,000 caste lists in the country and it had more than 10 crore errors,” he said.