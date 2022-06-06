Published On: Wed, Jun 22nd, 2022

6 held for cow slaughter in UP’s Saharanpur

Saharanpur: Six people accused of cow slaughter have been arrested after an encounter here, the police said on Wednesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Akram, Shehzad, Imran, Akbar, Israr and Arshad

Police recovered slaughtered cattle, butchering tools, a country-made pistol along with a few live cartridges from the possession of the accused.

Two other accused are absconding.

Superintendent of Police (city) Rajesh Kumar said, “Acting on an intelligence input, our team raided a house under the Deoband police station limits. Eight people were found to be involved in cow slaughter there. Six of them have been arrested.”

