AIADMK to meet again on July 11, OPS walks out amid high drama

Chennai: The AIADMK general council and the executive council meeting which was held at Srivari Kalyana Mandapam, Vanagramam on Thursday to decide the single leadership issue in the party, turned chaotic with general council members booing and shouting against O Panneerselvam (OPS).

However, party joint coordinator and former Chief Minister K Palaniswami (EPS) on arrival at the meeting announced that A Tamilmagan Hussain was appointed as the party’s interim presidium Chairman.

Tamilmagan Hussain was one of the 11 signatories who walked out of the DMK along with legendary MG Ramachandran (MGR) and formed AIADMK. He arrived at the hall to a rousing reception.

Party’s interim presidium chairman Hussain presided over the general council meeting.

The meeting was held only for 40 minutes amid high drama and chaotic scenes.

It may be noted that Panneerselvam had got a stay order from the Madras High Court against the party general council amending the by-law and moving ahead for a single leadership from the present dual one.

When the party deputy coordinator KP Munusamy rejected all the 23 resolutions that were brought in the general council and pushed ahead for bringing to an end the dual leadership, OPS and his close aides including R Vaithalingam left the venue.

This led to chaotic scenes but later in 40 minutes, the meeting came to a close with the announcement that the next general council meeting will be held on July 11 to discuss the demand of the members for a single leadership.