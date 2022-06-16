‘Can’t stay demolitions but law should be followed’, says SC; Seeks reply from UP govt

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it cannot stop demolitions but stressed that the ”due process of law” should be followed while carrying out the exercise and sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government in this regard.

Making its observation, the top court noted that “everything should be fair” and authorities should strictly follow the ”due procedure under the law.”

The highest court of the country also sought a response from the UP government authorities to a number of pleas alleging that the houses of those accused in last week’s violence were illegally demolished.

There must be a sense among the citizens that rule of law prevails in the country, a vacation bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Vikram Nath said. “Everything should be fair. We expect the authorities to strictly follow the due procedure under the law,” it said.

The bench then posted the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, and senior advocate Harish Salve, representing the Kanpur and Prayagraj civic authorities, said the due process of law was followed and notice in one instance of demolition was given way back in August 2020.

Mehta also contended that none of the affected parties is before the court and a Muslim body, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, has approached the court seeking a generic order that there should not be any demolition.

Senior advocates CU Singh, Huzefa Ahmadi and Nitya Ramakrishnan, appearing for the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, argued that the statements are being made by the highest constitutional authorities, including the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, and demolitions are subsequently being carried out without giving an opportunity to the alleged riot accused to vacate their houses.

The top court made these observations while hearing pleas filed by the Muslim body seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that no further demolitions of properties of alleged accused of recent violence are carried out in the State.

During the course of the hearing, Advocate Chander Uday Singh, who appeared for the petitioner, argued that one community was targeted and the process of demolition was ‘appalling’.

The country has never seen such situations even during the Emergency period, he remarked. He argued that notices were not issued prior to the demolition referring to UP Urban planning and development Act Section 27 and said notice was issued without the 15-day duration as per the law.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve, who appeared for the state of Uttar Pradesh, argued that the media was creating unnecessary hype on the issue. He also pointed out notices that had been issued long before the riots referring to instances of demolitions. He also argued that someone was riding the wave to protect their illegal properties, saying the demolitions were happening irrespective of communities.

In the plea, moved against the backdrop of the ongoing row over comments on the Prophet and subsequent demolition drives, the Jamiat Ulama sought directions to initiate action against those officials who were responsible for the houses allegedly demolished in violation of the rule of law and the municipal laws enacted by the state.

Incidents of violence and slogan-shouting were reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and Saharanpur on Friday (June 10) after prayers when people began protesting against former BJP spokespersons’ remarks on the Prophet.

On Sunday, bulldozers, now a symbol of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s crackdown on anti-social elements, reached the residence of Mohammad Javed, a.k.a. Javed Pump, who has been identified as the main conspirator behind the violence that erupted in the city on June 10.

The Prayagraj Development Authority had served notice to demolish the house that was allegedly built without getting the requisite permissions.