Categorized terrorist killed in encounter at Kulgam in J&K identified

Srinagar: Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist who was killed in an encounter with security forces at Khandipora area in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, has been identified, officials said.

Police said acting on specific information generated by Police regarding the presence of a terrorist in village Khandipora area of Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (9RR) and CRPF.

“During the search operation, as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. However in order to evacuate the civilians trapped around the encounter site, the joint team ensured the evacuation of all civilians to the safer places,” police said.

“In the ensuing encounter, a categorized terrorist identified as Rasiq Ahmed Ganie, son of Mohd Amin Ganie, resident of Shouch Kulgam of proscribed terror outfit HM was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter.”

As per police records, the killed terrorist was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/security forces and civilian atrocities.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 303 Rifle along with 23 rounds, Pistol along with 31 rounds, one Hand grenade etc, have been recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” police said.

Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated.

On the other hand, one terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces at Drabgam area in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Saturday.

“One terrorist killed. Operation going on,” police said.

This is the second encounter on a single day in Kashmir. Earlier on Saturday, one Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

There have been a series of anti terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.