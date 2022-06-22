CBI conducts raids at 15 locations in Mumbai in DHFL’s Rs 36,615 cr loan fraud

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at 15 locations in Mumbai in connection with a bank loan fraud case of Rs 36,615 crore involving Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL), its Director and its former CMD.

A CBI source said that Vipin Kumar Shukla, DGM and Branch head of Union Bank of India, Nariman Point, Mumbai lodged an FIR in this connection.

It was alleged in the complaint that DHFL, Kapil Wadhawan it’s former CMD, Dheeraj Wadhawan, the Director, Sudhakar Shetty and other accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat the consortium of 17 banks led by Union Bank of India.

“Wadhawan and others induced the consortium banks to sanction huge loans aggregating to Rs. 42,871.42 crores and siphoned off and misappropriated a significant portion of the said funds by falsifying the books of DHFL and dishonestly defaulted on repayment of the legitimate dues of the said consortium banks. They caused a wrongful loss of Rs. 36,615.00 crores to the consortium lenders,” said the CBI source.

The CBI after conducting an inquiry lodged the case under section 120-B of the IPC and Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The FIR was lodged against DHFL, its former CMD Wadhawan, MD Dheeraj Rajeshkurrar Wadhawan, present Director Sudhkar Shetty, Amaryllis Realtors LLP (ARLLP), Gulmarg Realtors LLP (GRLLP), Skylark Buildcon Pvt. Ltd., Darshan Developers Pvt. Ltd., Sigtia Constructions Pvt. Ltd., Creator Builders Pvt. Ltd., Township Developers Pvt. Ltd., Shishir Reality Pvt. Ltd., Sunblink Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. and other unknown persons including public servants.

The raids are currently going on. The CBI has not commented on the matter so far.