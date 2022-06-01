Civilian shot at by terrorists in J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar: terrorists shot and injured a civilian in J&K’s Shopian district on Wednesday. Police sources said that the terrorists fired at the civilian in Rakh-e-Chidren village of Shopian district.

“The civilian, identified as Farooq Ahmad from Rakh-e-Chidren, was shifted to the hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is on,” the sources said.

Immediately after the incident, the security forces swung into action and surrounded the area to to nab or neutralise the terrorists responsible for the act.

Till reports last came in, searches were on in the area.