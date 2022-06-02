Don’t disrespect probe agencies and Delhi HC: Irani tells Kejriwal

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday once again hit back at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, and asked him not to disrespect investigating agencies and the High Court.

On Wednesday, Irani slammed Kejriwal and raised several questions related to the money laundering case in which Jain was arrested.

She asked Kejriwal not to disrespect investigating agencies and the High Court and answer whether he considered his minister Jain is honest who used black money and grabbed 200 bighas of land.

“The people of the country await your clear reply. I urge you to tell the country — why have you maintained silence over the High Court order in this case. You had told the country that you saw all papers, then why have you not commented on Delhi High Court order,” Irani asked.

She claimed that the Delhi High Court in its order said that black money worth Rs 16.39 crore through help from Hawala operators were transferred by Satyendar Jain showing his partnership in four shell companies.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said that the sources had informed him of Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s arrest a few months ago, have told him that the Central government will also arrest Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the coming days.

“I had already announced a few months ago that the Central government is going to arrest Satyendar Jain in a fake case. Reliable sources have suggested to me that Manish Sisodia is going to be arrested soon,” Kejriwal said at a press conference.

“Conspiracy theorist strikes back! By not answering a single pointed question, Kejriwal has in a way admitted to the Hawala nexus of his Minister. It would be easier to come out ‘clean’ for once instead of peddling fake sob stories which do not have any takers anymore,” Irani has tweeted.

The Union Minister said that Delhi Chief Minister did not reply to her questions about 200 bigha land bought in the vicinity of unauthorised colonies out of this laundered and unaccounted income in the name of shell companies.

“The country eagerly awaits your answers. Do not disrespect the country’s investigative agencies and Delhi High Court,” she said.