EC delists 111 registered unrecognised political parties

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday delisted 111 registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) for failing to fulfil mandatory requirements.

It said it has evidence of serious financial impropriety, willful attempts for tax evasion, and other illegal financial activities against them amounting to fraudulent use of privileges and public trust available to them.

“These 111 RUPPs, whose address of communication was statutorily required as registration requirement under section 29A (4), and any change in address was required to be communicated to the ECI under section 29A (9), which they have not complied with,” the poll panel said.

The EC also said that these parties have been either found to be non-existent on verification or the letters issued by them, in pursuance to the Commission’s order, dated May 25, have returned undelivered by the Post Department.

It said any party aggrieved from this, may approach the Chief Electoral Officer concerned or the Election Commission within 30 days of the issue of this order along with all evidences of existence, and other legal and regulatory compliances.

The segregated list of such RUPPs shall be sent to respective CEOs and the CBDT for requisite action under an extant legal framework, it added.

Earlier, the EC sought action against 2,174 parties for failing to submit their list of donors. It has been reported that income tax exemptions have been taken to the tune of Rs 445 crore in 2018-19 by 199 RUPPs and Rs 608 crore in 2019-20 by 219 RUPPs. Of these, 66 RUPPS have claimed income tax exemption without submitting contribution reports in Form 24A as mandated under section 29C of the Act.

As many as 66 such parties claimed IT exemption in 2020 without complying with statutory requirements under the Representation of the People Act and 2,174 have not submitted contribution reports, the EC said.