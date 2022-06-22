ED accepts Sonia Gandhi’s request to defer her questioning

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accepted the request of Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi to defer her questioning in connection with National Herald case.

She was to be questioned on June 23. As the ED has accepted her request, now she will be given a new date to get her statement recorded.

In coming days the ED will decide the next summon to the Congress president.

“She was suffering with Covid complications and was not fit for the questioning,” said a source.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was questioned for about 51 hours in five days in the same case.

Gandhi was reportedly questioned about a few transactions made by Kolkata-based Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.